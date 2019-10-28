VIDEO: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Aneesa Folds Takes Over Instagram!
BroadwayWorld got an inside look at Freestyle Love Supreme yesterday as Aneesa Folds took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!
Aneesa, also known as Young Nees, is making her Broadway debut in Freestyle Love Supreme. She has been seen Off-Broadway in Sistas The Musical and regionally at the North Shore Music Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, and Arrow Rock Lyceum. She also appeared on the national tour of Ragtime. You can follow along with her adventures on Instagram @aneesafolds!
Freestyle Love Supreme features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
Freestyle Love Supreme is one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com
