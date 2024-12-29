WICKED Officially Becomes Biggest Global Broadway Adaptation in History

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Variety, the film adaptation of Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande has overtaken 2008's Mamma Mia! to become the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway show in global box office history.

The film has already brought in more money globally than the 2008 film, as it hit $634 million worldwide after 6 weeks, while Mamma Mia's only reached $611 million in 2008 dollars by the end of its box office.

The movie will be coming to digital platforms in just a few short days on December 31. The Blu-ray and physical media release is set for February 4.

As for the other two movie musicals now in theatres, Mufasa has hit $77.1 million from 52 territories in the international box office, reaching $214 million internationally and $328 million globally as of today. Moana 2 made $36 million overseas this weekend, for a total of $487.8 internationally to date, and is expected to make over $900 million globally.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.