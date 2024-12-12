News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WICKED Receives 11 Critics Choice Award Nominations; Full List!

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande received nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

By: Dec. 12, 2024
WICKED Receives 11 Critics Choice Award Nominations; Full List! Image
Wicked is racking up nominations as one of the most-nominated films of the year for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Wicked, along with Conclave, lead this year’s film contenders, having earned 11 nominations each.

The musical adaptation's nominations include a nod for Best Acting Ensemble, while castmates Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande received nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively. Jon M. Chu is a contender for Best Director, with Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Alice Brooks for Best Cinematography. Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales were recognized in the Best Production Design category, while Paul Tazewell garnered a nod for Best Costume Design. Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth and Laura Blount received a nomination for Best Hair and Makeup, and Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould and David Shirk were nominated for Best Visual Effects.

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on E! on Sunday, January 12, 2025 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The show will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

2024 Critics Choice Award Nominees

BEST PICTURE 
A Complete Unknown 
Anora 
The Brutalist 
Conclave 
Dune: Part Two 
Emilia Pérez 
Nickel Boys 
Sing Sing 
The Substance 
Wicked

BEST ACTOR 
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer 
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing 
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave 
Hugh Grant – Heretic 

BEST ACTRESS 
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked 
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez 
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths 
Angelina Jolie – Maria 
Mikey Madison – Anora 
Demi Moore – The Substance 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 
Yura Borisov – Anora 
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain 
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing 
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown 
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist 
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson 
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked 
Margaret Qualley – The Substance 
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave 
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS 
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz 
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass 
Izaac Wang – Didi 
Alisha Weir – Abigail 
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 
Anora 
Conclave 
Emilia Pérez 
Saturday Night 
Sing Sing 
Wicked 

BEST DIRECTOR 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 
Sean Baker – Anora 
Edward Berger – Conclave 
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist 
Jon M. Chu – Wicked 
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 
Sean Baker – Anora 
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain 
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance 
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys 
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu  
Alice Brooks – Wicked 
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist  
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave  
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two  
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys  

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist 
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked 
Suzie Davies – Conclave 
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu  
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II  
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two  

BEST EDITING 
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers 
Nick Emerson – Conclave  
David Jancso – The Brutalist  
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 
Lisy Christl – Conclave  
Linda Muir – Nosferatu  
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria  
Paul Tazewell – Wicked  
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two  
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II  

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance  
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked  
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu  
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man  

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II  
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked  
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two 
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man  
Visual Effects Team – The Substance  
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY 
A Real Pain 
Deadpool & Wolverine 
Hit Man 
My Old Ass 
Saturday Night
Thelma 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 
All We Imagine as Light 
Emilia Pérez 
Flow 
I’m Still Here 
Kneecap 
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 

BEST SONG 
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE 
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist 
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot 
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez 
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two 




