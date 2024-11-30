News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WICKED Breaks Domestic Record for Highest-Grossing Movie Based on a Broadway Musical

Worldwide, the film remains the fourth highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical.

By: Nov. 30, 2024
WICKED Breaks Domestic Record for Highest-Grossing Movie Based on a Broadway Musical Image
According to Deadline, Wicked is now the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical, reaching $214.3M in domestic box office grosses as of Friday, November 30th. Thanksgiving weekend marks its second weekend in theaters.

Worldwide, the film remains the fourth highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical at $358M, behind Mamma Mia, Les Miserables, and Grease, at $611.2, $442.7M, and $396.2M respectively.

While the release of Moana 2 marked the best five-day opening of all time and Thanksgiving, reaching $215-$220M, Wicked reached third best in its second week, taking in a projected $118M, behind Moana 2 and Frozen 2 ($125M).

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.




