WICKED Movie Enters Top 50 All-Time Box Office Hits in the United States

Wicked has crossed a new milestone. According to data from Box Office Mojo, part one of the big-screen Broadway adaptation has become one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, currently sitting at No. 49. Moana 2, the hit Disney sequel, isn't too far behind at No. 64.

As of December 26, Wicked has grossed $392.4 million domestically and is expected to pass the $400 million mark before leaving theaters. It was announced earlier today that the movie will be coming to digital platforms in just a few short days on December 31. The Blu-ray and physical media release is set for February 4.

In addition to standard screenings, select theaters have begun to host special sing-along screenings. This special presentation will include all the film's celebrated musical numbers with on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences to join in with the performances that have captivated viewers worldwide, along with a special introduction from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.