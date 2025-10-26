WATCH: Rachel Zegler Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' on STRICTLY COME DANCING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Zegler performed "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from Evita on last night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

The performance comes just after the release of the cast album for Jamie Lloyd's West End revival of the show, which Zegler starred in to critical acclaim.

Evita ran at the London Palladium on the West End throughout the summer, and every show, Zegler would perform "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from a balcony out to pedestrians on the street.

You can watch Zegler's Strictly Come Dancing performance above.