Sydney's THE LION KING Principal Cast Announced

The principal performers leading The Lion King in Sydney next year have been announced.

Buyi Zama will play Rafiki, having also played the role in the 2003 and 2013 tours. Nick Afoa, a former Simba on the West End, will be playing Mufasa.

Joining them are Benn Welford as Zazu, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Rutene Spooner as Pumbaa, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Emily Nkomo as Nala, Winston Hillyer as Banzai, Ezra Williams as Shenzi, and Mat Verevis as Ed.

The Lion King will open at Sydney's Capitol Theatre in April 2026.