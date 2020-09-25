Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, September 25- with SPELLING BEE Reunion, Next On Stage: Dance Edition, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 25, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, Sept. 25 - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a guided tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade debuts Friday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. and is available for streaming until October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. The cast includes Stephen Allen Jr., Neala Barron, Darilyn Burtley, Lucy Godinez, Donterrio Johnson, James Earl Jones II, Michelle Lauto and Michael McBride. The production team includes Eric Backus (audio engineer and sound mixing); Alex Rhyan (director of production); Christopher Pazdernik (casting & company manager); Ben Balmer (production assistant) and Austin Packard (videographer and video editing.) click here

ONE VOTE WON - On a big Election Day, Gloria, a young woman in her 20s, is squarely convinced that she does not need to go vote...that is, until she is befriended by two hidden figures from history. Will these civil rights legends convince her in time to make it to the polls? Nashville Opera is proud to present this true Nashville opera-beautifully written, composed, sung, and filmed by Nashvillians. Available for On-Demand streaming September 25 through September 27, 2020 click here

12:30 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests Jason Butler Harner and Aaron Moten. click here

1:00 PM

Q&A with Gelsey Bell + Joseph White - Join us on September 25, at 1 pm for a live Q&A with the HARP artist Gelsey Bell, and composer Joseph White. Written and narrated by Gelsey and with music by Bell and White Cairns is the sound-walk for Green-Wood Cemetery that you can experience alone or with a friend, in NYC or from away. click here

2:00 PM

Before After - Before After is a rehearsed reading of a brand new musical love story by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman, starring real-life husband and wife duo Rosalie Craig (Company, London Road, wonder.land) and Hadley Fraser (City of Angels, The Vote, Young Frankenstein, The Antipodes). It will be streaming live from The Little space right here at the Playhouse, where the actors will be performing the show to an empty audience on Friday, 25 September 2020 at 7pm, Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 2pm and Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 7pm. Tickets are £10 if booked in advance up until 20 September and £15 if booked from 21 September onwards. All tickets must be booked online. This production is only available as a live stream at the advertised times, it will not be available later on our Southwark Stayhouse streaming platform, on any form of catch-up service or as a video to download after it has streamed. If you would like to watch the production, please book a ticket and tune in at your time/date slot to catch it! (just like real theatre, #yay) Ami (Rosalie Craig) meets Ben (Hadley Fraser) by a tree on a beautiful hillside. She recognises him instantly: they were once very much in love. But Ben doesn't remember her at all. What went so terribly wrong in the past, and is there a chance that, in the present, these two lovers might just find their happy ever after, after all? click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Fame the Musical - 30th Anniversary Tour - Based on the 1980 film, FAME follows the lives of students at a New York school of performing arts. Standout songs include "Can't Keep It Down", "There She Goes/Fame!" and "Bring On Tomorrow". Directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, this 2018 version of the production stars runner up off BBC's talent show 'Any dream will do' Keith Jack as Nick Piazza, soul-singing legend and star of 'EastEnders' Mica Paris as Miss Sherman and 'Hollyoaks' star and familiar face of reality TV, Jorgie Porter as Iris Kelly. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Heathers Workshop | Sophie Isaacs - Honey what you waiting for? Welcome to my CANDY STORE! Hey Corn Nuts, Sophie Isaacs here AKA your West End OG Heather McNamara ... This is not a drill!! Grab those scrunchies and get ready to step into my Candy Store where I'll be teaching that killer Choreography from the smash hit West End Production, channelling our inner Heather's, you'll also get the opportunity to ask me anything but most of all we'll have a whole heap of FUN!! Can't wait to see you all there!! xoxo click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

6:00 PM

Croton Arts Live Online, Interactive Festival - The Croton Council on the Arts' Annual Fall Arts & Music festival is online this year, due to the global pandemic. As you know, the pandemic has prevented artists of all types from doing their thing! Our festival is a new and novel attempt to revive some of that can do spirit for artists, and they're donating their time and talents to create this event... from Westchester County to NYC to London! click here

7:00 PM

The Double L Dude Ranch Murder Mystery - Welcome to the Double L Dude Ranch. Located on the site of mysterious gold mine, guests of the ranch enjoy cook outs, horseback riding, treasure hunting.... And murder?! Lured by the promise of a weekend of rest and relaxation, these "city slickers" get more than they bargained for when a famous guest, once Western movie star, turns up dead. Will you be the new Sherriff in town who helps the Double L solve the crime? Put your sleuthing skills to the test as you follow the clues to solve the crime in this virtual interactive murder mystery event, a blend of performance and interview rooms, where you can interrogate the suspects and ask questions about the crime. Prizes will be awarded to the person who cracks the case. click here

Stars in the House - 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Original Broadway Cast Reunion with Deborah S. Craig, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Dan Fogler, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jose Llana and Sarah Saltzberg. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Soprano Sarah Vautour and pianist Steven Blier team up for a recital full of beautiful cabaret songs from classic composers. click here

7:30 PM

CURRENTS: 716 - CURRENTS: 716 is comprised of fifteen world-premiere solo-performances that are set right here and right now. CURRENTS: 716 takes us into the distinct and diverse lives of individuals as they tell their stories - through sketches, monologues, poetry, ASL, poetry, and dance - during this extraordinary moment. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Emmanuel Villaume. From January 27, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage: Dance Edition - Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition! Today we meet the Top 5 College finalists! click here

MUSKEY- The Alumni Concert - MUSKET, the University of Michigan's only student-run musical theatre company, has released the full lineup for this week's "The Alumni Concert," airing September 25th. The performers and speakers include many of MUSKET's notable alumni, as well as supporters of the organization. The list of performers includes A.J. Holmes (Book of Mormon, class of 2011), Jessica Fontana (Cinderella, 2006), Madeline Trumble (Newsies and Mary Poppins, 2011), Josh Strobl (Dear Evan Hansen, 2017), and Nick Blaemire (Godspell, 2005), as well as other recent MUSKET alumni. In addition to performances, the concert will feature special messages from Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Barret Foa (Mamma Mia! and Avenue Q, 1996), and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, 2006). Musical highlights from the concert will include Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves, No One is Alone from Into the Woods, Home from The Wiz, and many more click here

TONIGHT AT THE LONDON COLISEUM- Carrie Hope Fletcher - Seven intimate acoustic concerts will be streamed over a week with each night being headlined by a different leading musical theatre artist - Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cassidy Janson, Ramin Karimloo and Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler. One of the seven concerts will be a performance of a new British musical, After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. The Creative Supervisor for the concerts will be Annabel Mutale Reed. click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes' perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. Belfast Blues, a play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes, was developed in collaboration with Kim Terrell and The Virtual Theatre Project in 2003, and produced by Steven Klein and Matt Shakman, as the first play in Black Dahlia's 2003 season in Los Angeles. It was originally directed by Charles Haid, with set design by Jonathan Christman and sound design by Jonathan Snipes. Its New York premiere took place at the Culture Project in 2005 under the direction of Carol Kane. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Michael Cavanaugh - Michael Cavanaugh, star of the hit Broadway musical "Movin' Out", is coming to you live from The Space in Las Vegas. Michael Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin' Out. He received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role. He was called "The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook" by Billboard and his album "The Way I Hear It" hit #17 on the Billboard HeatSeekers Chart. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You