Videos You Missed This Week: HELL'S KITCHEN, ART, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall has officially arrived and a new season is very much in swing. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending September 26, 2025 with videos from Hell's Kitchen, Art, and more!

Step into the enchanted world of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the beloved Broadway classic returns to the road in a dazzling new North American tour. With Kyra Belle Johnson bringing warmth and grace to Belle and Fergie L. Philippe delivering a powerful, heartfelt Beast, this production captures all the magic, humor, and romance that made it a worldwide phenomenon. Watch in this video! (more...)

Watch Kelsee Kimmel's Emotional 'Love Looks Better' from HELL'S KITCHEN

Watch in this exclusive video as Kelsee Kimmel is joined by Garret Healey on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform 'Love Looks Better' from Hell's Kitchen. (more...)

Making its return to the New York Botanical Garden, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail has officially returned for the 2025 season, running on select evenings from September 25 through November 30. Check out new photos and video footage here! (more...)

Video: How Kevin Zak Kept the Jokes Coming in GINGER TWINSIES

What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? In this video, watch as playwright Kevin Zak breaks down Ginger Twinsies in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script (more...)

Next up at Ogunquit Playhouse is Titanic The Musical, with a story and book by Peter Stone, and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Watch in this video as the cast performs 'The Launching' in rehearsals. (more...)

Martyna Majok's Queens is getting ready to begin performances off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club.Watch in this video as we catch up with the company during a break in rehearsals. (more...)

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Satisfied, the 2024 documentary spotlighting Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch it now! (more...)

Award-winning comedian and viral sensation Lou Wall will bring their new show, Breaking the Fifth Wall, to New York City for a limited three-week engagement. Watch as Lou chats more about what to expect from the show in this video! (more...)

Video: Dylan Mulvaney is the Least Problematic Woman Off-Broadway

Actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author Dylan Mulvaney is bringing The Least Problematic Woman in the World, a fearless, autobiographical solo play, Off-Broadway. Watch in this video as she chats more about the new show! (more...)

This week, The Roundtable is thrilled to welcome drag superstar Rosé as she steps into the magical world of Finding Neverland in Rochester. Known to fans worldwide for her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and unforgettable turns on stage and screen, Rosé now brings her charisma and artistry to this beloved musical. Watch in this video! (more...)

In this video, watch as playwright James Graham breaks down his words from Broadway's Punch in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script (more...)

We know them as Benny, Lola, Fiyero, The Wiz and more- but how well do Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs know those characters? We're putting them to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as they try to guess which shows they said each of these lines... (more...)

The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton is now running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. The production stars Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden, and is directed by Scott Ellis. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night! (more...)

Mira Sorvino is officially on Broadway, and that's good... isn't it?! The Academy Award winner just stepped into Roxie Hart's heels in Chicago and will continue performances through Sunday, November 2, 2025. Watch in this video as she tells us more about her take on the character. (more...)

The musical in question is The Queen of Versailles, and it's just weeks away from beginning Broadway previews. Lindsey Ferrentino is a huge part of getting it here. As the show's book writer, she has collaborated with director Michael Arden and composer Stephen Schwartz for years, and through an out-of-town tryout in Boston, to make it to this finish line- Broadway. Watch in this video! (more...)

The new musical The Queen of Versailles is just days away from beginning preview performances at the St. James Theatre. With music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, the production will mark the Broadway return of Kristin Chenoweth, who plays the title character. Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the new musical is all about ahead of previews! (more...)

Madeline Brewer Shines as Audrey in Exclusive 'Somewhere That's Green'

Gotta get outta Skid Row? Just head to somewhere that's green with the new star of Little Shop of Horrors, Madeline Brewer. Watch in this exclusive video as Brewer joins us at the beautifully renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her stunning rendition of Audrey's 'I want' song, 'Somewhere That's Green.' (more...)