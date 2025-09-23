Video: Meet the Team of VERSAILLES

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All hail the team of Versailles! The new musical The Queen of Versailles is just days away from beginning preview performances at the St. James Theatre. With music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, the production will mark the Broadway return of Kristin Chenoweth, who plays the title character. The work premiered at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last year, directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden.

"We've been working on this a really long time. But what's incredible about it is it's becoming kind of more and more timely every minute," director Arden told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I can't wait for people to see it. It feels like a type of musical that we haven't seen before. When people say, 'What's it like?' I say, 'It's unlike anything I've ever worked on and unlike anything I think you'll ever see... and with a performance that people are going to be talking about for the rest of time!'"

Chenoweth, who also produces, plays socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel.

"To just challenge myself in a new way... that's been the most fun," added Chenoweth.

Adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name, the show follows the couple’s effort to build the largest private home in the United States, only for the 2008 recession to upend their plans and extravagant lifestyle.

"I'm looking forward to having an audience again! I mean, it's been a year since Boston and we've done a ton of work," said Schwartz. "We are really excited to share it, but also... we need the audience now. We're really excited to learn."

Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the new musical is all about ahead of previews!