Video: How Well Do Wayne Brady & Taye Diggs Remember Their Old Lines?

We know them as Benny, Lola, Fiyero, The Wiz and more- but how well do Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs know those characters? We're putting them to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as they try to guess which shows they said each of these lines...

You can catch Diggs and Brady on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Learn more abut their new gig!

Brady is a five-time Emmy Award winner and multiple Grammy nominee. He's made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, author, podcast host, and television personality. On Broadway, he’s appeared as The Wiz (The Wiz), Billy Flynn (Chicago), Lola (Kinky Boots) and in Freestyle Love Supreme. Other stage roles include Aaron Burr (Hamilton in Chicago), Collins (Rent in LA), Fred (Kiss Me, Kate in LA) and Charlie (Merrily We Roll Along in LA). He recently launched Wayne Brady’s “What If?!” podcast and co-wrote an original short story contributed to The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King's The Stand.

Diggs is known for stage and screen roles including series leads in “Private Practice,” “Murder in the First” and “All American.” His film credits include How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Wood and The Best Man, to name a few. On stage and film, Diggs originated the role ‘Benjamin Coffin III’ in the musical Rent. He has also appeared in Broadway productions including Chicago, Wicked, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Diggs’ most recent film project is Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, which is currently airing on Lifetime's website.