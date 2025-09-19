Video: Everything's Coming Up Rosé

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, The Roundtable is thrilled to welcome drag superstar Rosé as she steps into the magical world of Finding Neverland in Rochester. Known to fans worldwide for her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and unforgettable turns on stage and screen, Rosé now brings her charisma and artistry to this beloved musical. Starting September 25, 2025, and running through October 19, 2025, audiences will see Rosé shine in a whole new light—bridging her celebrated cabaret flair with Broadway storytelling magic.

In this BroadwayWorld exclusive, Rosé opens up about tackling the show’s heartwarming themes, finding inspiration in the resilience of the characters, and how her own journey as an artist connects to the spirit of Neverland. With her trademark humor and dazzling stage presence, she reflects on what it means to perform this musical in Rochester—from opening night on September 25 to the final bow on October 19—and what audiences can expect when they join her for an evening of pure wonder.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!