Video: Watch HADESTOWN's ASL Performance of 'Road to Hell'

Hadestown on Broadway presented an ASL performance in collaboration with TDF. You can now watch the rendition of "Road to Hell" here!
Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Allison Russell as Persephone. They are joined by Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, KC Dela Cruz, Timothy H. Lee, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodriguez, and Tanner Ray Wilson.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
