Video: Gilbert Domally Is Crossing the Country as King of the Pride Lands

Gilbert Domally joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation as he leads the national tour of Disney’s The Lion King as Simba. Domally shares the inspiring journey that took him from Miami to the Broadway company of The Lion King and now across the country as the king of the Pride Lands. He reflects on the work, dedication, and passion it takes to step into one of theater’s most iconic roles and what it means to carry the legacy of this legendary production night after night.

Robert and Gilbert also talk about the magic behind The Lion King, the power of its storytelling, and the joy of bringing this beloved show to audiences everywhere. As the tour roars into Detroit and continues traveling across the country, Domally shares what it feels like to lead such a groundbreaking production and why the show’s message of family, destiny, and the “Circle of Life” continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!