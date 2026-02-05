Video: Ian McKellen Shares Love of Live Theater and Previews New Projects on THE LATE SHOW





Stage and screen legend Ian McKellen sat down with Stephen Colbert during a recent episode of The Late Show for an extended interview covering his long career as a performer.

Currently appearing in An Ark at The Shed, McKellen spoke about the many facets of his illustrious body of work, including reprising his roles as Gandalf and Magneto in the upcoming Lord of the Rings and Avengers films, respectively.

However, the Tony Award winner noted that his first love is live theater, where he has played some of Shakespeare's greatest characters, such as Hamlet, Macbeth, Iago, and Richard III, among others.

"There's nothing I enjoy more than acting... in the theater," he said, noting the direct communication with the audience. "We're in the same room, the same space, and something happens. There is a collective happening. I speak, you listen, you laugh, you cry, you're moved, you're stimulated in some way."

Watch the full interview, where McKellen also previews The Ark, a mixed reality production that the performer calls "extraordinary." "I don't know whether [mixed reality] is the future, but it's certainly not the past."

An Ark, the first play created for and in mixed reality, is currently playing at The Shed. Written by Olivier and Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, directed by UK Theatre Award winner Sarah Frankcom, and produced by mixed reality pioneer Todd Eckert, the production will run for an exclusive seven-week engagement through March 1, 2026.

The cast includes Ian McKellen (Film: Lord of the Rings, X-Men; Stage: Richard III, Amadeus), Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton), Arinzé Kene (Misty, Get Up, Stand Up!), and Rosie Sheehy (Machinal, Old Vic).

An Ark is a lyrical meditation on the human condition, traversing the span of a lifetime in just 47 immersive, affecting minutes. From the wonder of childhood and the joy of first love to the complexities of parenting and the inevitability of death, the play invites audiences into a deeply personal exploration of what it means to live, to grieve, and to connect.

McKellen is an acting luminary whose career on the stage has spanned decades. He won a Tony Award in 1981 for Amadeus and is also the recipient of six Oliviers. 2027 will mark the 60th anniversary of his Broadway debut in the play The Promise.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS