Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG

What did our Kid Critics think of Peter Pan Goes Wrong? Find out!

By: Jun. 21, 2023

KID CRITICS
KID CRITICS

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Evangeline (10), Tess (9), and Lennon (9), who recently headed to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to check out Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?





