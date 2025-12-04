Video: Alvin Ailey Celebrates At Opening Night Gala Featuring Honorary Chair And Honored Guest Ciara

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will continue its 2025–26 New York City Center season following the company’s Opening Night Gala, which launched a new chapter under Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack.

The gala honored Daria L. Wallach, chair of the AILEY Board of Trustees, for her leadership and support of the organization. Two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo served as Honorary Chair, and multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning artist Ciara appeared as Honored Guest, introducing the finale of Alvin Ailey’s Revelations with live choir.

The live-music program featured the company premiere of Mehdi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye with violinist Melissa White, along with a new production of Judith Jamison’s A Case of You performed to vocals by Samara Joy. The evening culminated in the finale of Revelations, accompanied by a full choir. Following the performance, attendees gathered at the Ziegfeld Ballroom for a gala dinner and celebration attended by 675 guests from across the performing arts, business, philanthropy, and public sectors.

Guests included Council Member Gale A. Brewer, Brandon Blackwood, Legendary Damon, Jillian Hervey, George Faison, Dr. Holly Frazier, Jasmine Guy, Sunny Hostin, LaChanze, Bianca Lawson, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Sioux, and Lorraine Toussaint. Gala co-chairs were Jody and John Arnhold, Emily and Len Blavatnik, Jack Pitts, Eric J. Wallach, Joan and Sandy Weill, and Pamela D. Zilly and John H. Schaefer, with vice chairs Anthony S. Kendall and Anthony A. Lewis. The event raised more than $2.7 million to support new works, scholarships for The Ailey School, and education programs.

The five-week New York City Center engagement features world premieres by Maija Garcia (Jazz Island), Matthew Neenan (Difference Between), Jamar Roberts (Song of the Anchorite), Frederick Earl Mosley (Embrace), and Jawole Zollar (The Holy Blues), created in collaboration with Samantha Figgins and Chalvar Monteiro. Returning repertory includes Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, which will feature live music throughout the opening weekend of December 5–7. Performances at New York City Center continue through January 4.

Following the New York run, the company will embark on a U.S. tour from January through May 2026, visiting more than 20 cities including Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Los Angeles; and Chicago. Information on performances and locations is available at ailey.org.

In addition to the season’s stage programming, audiences worldwide may participate through Ailey Extension’s legacy workshop series. The first workshop, Revelations Around the World Online, will take place on Saturday, December 6 at 3:30 p.m. and is open to beginners.