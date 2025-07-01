Video: See New Footage of Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA in Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's opening night of Jamie Lloyd's new production of EVITA in London! Take a look inside rehearsals for the highly-anticipated production, now running at the London Palladium. The video features a montage of backstage videos, including a new look at Rachel Zegler, Diego Andres Rodriguez, James Olivas, and more.

Olivas, who plays Juan Perón in the production, recently gave BroadwayWorld a look inside this new EVITA, comparing the radical production to concerts by two pop superstars.

"Our specific version is a pop music superstar metaphor, rising from fame. So the show is very concert staged. We have a big old staircase as our stage, and all the numbers are very Ariana Grande inspired, Beyoncé’s Coachella set inspired. So very different from any other version! If people have seen that version before, it's certainly not your mom's EVITA."

Rachel Zegler's new version of "Don’t Cry For Me Argentina" is set to be released on vinyl on July 4. Pre-order here. She can be seen belting out the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic on the balcony of the London Palladium every night, take a look inside the viral moment here.

The cast also features Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva. The Ensemble includes Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/ Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); Rachel Woodhouse (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management)

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul

