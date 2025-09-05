Listen: Rachel Zegler Sings 'Rainbow High' Ahead of EVITA Cast Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Jamie Lloyd's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA starring Rachel Zegler concludes its sold out run at The London Palladium, a new cast album will be released, with the new track, Rainbow High out now. Listen below:

The 10-track album will be released on The Other Songs label, and includes: Oh What A Circus, Buenos Aires, I'd be Surprisingly Good for You, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, A New Argentina, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, High Flying Adored, Rainbow High, And The Money Kept Rollin In (And Out) and You Must Love Me.

The album will be available digitally, on white and blue marble vinyl and CD. Pre-order now via: dcfma.com. Release date to be announced.

This recording of the critically acclaimed production of EVITA, directed by multiple Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Jamie Lloyd, was captured live at The London Palladium in summer 2025, featuring Rachel Zegler, Diego Andres Rodriguez, James Olivas, Aaron Lee Lambert and Bella Brown.

Don't Cry For Me Argentina performed by Rachel Zegler, was the first track to be unveiled from the new recording, reaching number 1 on the Official UK Vinyl Singles Chart on three occasions.

The album is produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jamie Lloyd, Adam Fisher and Alan Williams. Executive Producers are Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary EVITA, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd. Featuring an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me.

Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

EVITA at The London Palladium was produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with LW Entertainment (formerly The Really Useful Group).