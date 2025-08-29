 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Listen: Rachel Zegler Drops Madonna-Inspired 'New Miami Mix' of 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina'

A single release of "Rainbow High" will be released next week.

By: Aug. 29, 2025
Listen: Rachel Zegler Drops Madonna-Inspired 'New Miami Mix' of 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rachel Zegler has dropped a "New Miami Mix" variation of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina,"  a new take inspired by the 1996 single version recorded by Madonna. Zegler’s version features a newly recorded vocal that incorporates spoken Spanish words.

The EVITA star teased the release on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a snippet of a video call with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. She also confirmed a forthcoming single release of "Rainbow High," which will be released next week.

Also on Friday, the Golden Globe winner announced a solo show at the London Palladium for October 5. The evening performance quickly sold out, as did an added matinee performance.

Previously recorded versions of the EVITA staple from Zegler included a standard studio release, in addition to the "Live From The Balcony" recording. Listen to the new release below.

Rachel Zegler is starring as Eva Peron in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. James Olivas portrays Juan Perón opposite Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as  The Mistress / Alternate Eva. The production will run at The London Palladium through September 6 and is rumored to transfer to Broadway

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni,  Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis  Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon  Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty  Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena  Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child. 

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume  Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer);  Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting  Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/  Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid  Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate  Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel  Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant  Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management) 

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul. 

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos