Rachel Zegler's 'Rainbow High' From EVITA Dropping on Streaming This Friday

Rachel Zegler's acclaimed rendition of "Rainbow High" from EVITA will drop on streaming platforms this week. The second single from Jamie Lloyd's daring new revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will debut on Friday, September 5. Pre-save the new single here.

Watch Zegler belt out the now-viral lyric, "I'm their savior," ahead of the song's streaming debut.

The new song will join the previously recorded versions of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," which included a standard studio release and the "Live From The Balcony" recording. A "Miami Mix" of the song was released last week.

Lloyd Webber previously shared that Zegler and company gave the "best performed" rendition of the piece that he can remember.

"It's the best performed I can ever, ever remember it," he shared. "I mean just everything about it was absolutely sensational tonight. Musically, no other composer could ask for more. I just don't know what to say, really. I'm genuinely lost for words, but I mean, it's just wonderful."

Rachel Zegler is starring as Eva Peron in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. James Olivas portrays Juan Perón opposite Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva. The production will run at The London Palladium through September 6 and is rumored to transfer to Broadway

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/ Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management)

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.