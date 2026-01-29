Video: MOULIN ROUGE!’s Bahiyah Hibah Talks 2,000 Shows, Creative Hustle & More

Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Check out the latest episode of Survival Jobs! Episode 149, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, features Broadway standout Bahiyah Hibah, the longest running cast member of the hit Broadway musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a 10 time Tony Award winning production! In this powerful and celebratory conversation, Bahiyah reflects on the incredible milestone of the show surpassing 2,000 performances, what it means to be the only current original cast member still in the production, and the deep honor of continuing to tell this story night after night. She also shares insight into working with director Alex Timbers and reflects on her Broadway journey, including playing Velma Kelly in Chicago and other notable stage credits.

Bahiyah also shines a spotlight on her entrepreneurial venture, Bahiyah’s Bites, her catering business that beautifully merges her love of food with her life as a performer. One of the standout moments of the episode is her story about catering the Moulin Rouge! 2,000 show celebration, a truly full circle experience that brought both of her creative worlds together in an unforgettable way.

Throughout the episode, Bahiyah speaks candidly about hard work, longevity, perfecting your craft, and the importance of taking care of your body as a performer, making this episode both inspiring and deeply affirming!

In the episode’s Mic Check segment, Jason and Samantha dive into pop culture, including the hit HBO phenomenon Heated Rivalry, along with other lively hot topics, personal reflections, and an honest conversation about where our country currently is.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!