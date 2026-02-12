Watch: Liana Hunt Talks Touring, Growth, and More on a Milestone Episode of Survival Jobs

Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Survival Jobs, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, is proud to celebrate its milestone 150th episode with a joyful and inspiring conversation featuring the super talented and charming Liana Hunt. Currently starring Off Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong, Liana reflects on her path from touring productions to making her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia, and shares stories from her time in Wicked and Back to the Future. She speaks candidly about life on the road, the resilience it takes to build a sustainable career in theater, and the survival jobs that supported her along the way, including her continued work coaching and teaching young performers in theater.

In a heartfelt and often hilarious conversation, Liana also offers a behind the scenes look at The Play That Goes Wrong and explains why audiences truly need this show right now, especially during a time when our world could use more joy, laughter, and light! She shares what makes the production such a uniquely uplifting and unforgettable experience and encourages audiences to grab their tickets and come be part of the fun.

To open this special milestone episode, Jason and Samantha kick things off with a timely conversation about the current awards season and the 2026 Academy Awards nominations, sharing what they are most excited to see this year. Plus find out which host wants to marry Bad Bunny as they celebrate his Grammy win for Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards!

Lastly, the exclusive video of Episode 150 of Survival Jobs is available now on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!