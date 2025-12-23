Video: How Danny Strong Made CHESS for a New Generation

Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Survival Jobs is back with Episode 147, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, featuring two time Emmy Award winner Danny Strong in an in depth conversation centered on his latest project, the incredible Broadway revival of Chess, for which Strong serves as the writer, reimagining the book for a contemporary audience.

Strong joins the podcast to discuss stepping into the legacy of Chess, the iconic musical with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by Tim Rice, and the responsibility of reshaping a beloved work for a new generation. In the episode, he shares insight into his approach to the material, the themes that continue to resonate today, and how this revival reflects his evolution as a storyteller across mediums.

In addition to his work on Chess, Strong reflects on a career that spans acting, writing, and producing. As an actor, he is widely recognized for memorable roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gilmore Girls, and Mad Men. Behind the scenes, his writing credits include the Emmy Award winning HBO films Recount and Game Change, the historical drama The Butler, and the final chapters of The Hunger Games franchise with Mockingjay Part One and Mockingjay Part Two.

Strong also discusses co-creating the groundbreaking television series Empire and how his experiences across film, television, and now Broadway have shaped his voice as a writer. Throughout the conversation, Coombs and Tuozzolo guide a thoughtful discussion about creative reinvention, career pivots, and the survival jobs that sustained Strong early on, drawing a clear throughline between his past work and his current screenwriting endeavors!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!