Video: Look at Back at a Tribute to Jason Robert Brown at MCC MISCAST24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Take a look back at MCC Theater's MISCAST24 as Andréa Burns, Hannah Cruz, Alex Joseph Grayson, Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, and Ben Platt perform a medley of MISCAST24 honoree Jason Robert Brown's classic songs! Watch here!

Miscast features the biggest stars of stage and screen who take the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Performers included: Nicholas Christopher ("One Night Only"), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer performed ("Franklin Shepherd, Inc."), Lauren Patten ("One Song Glory"), Brian d'Arcy James ("I Miss the Mountains"), Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez ("Losing My Mind"), Amber Iman ("How Glory Goes"), Ingrid Michaelson ("With You/What More Can I Say"), Vanessa Williams ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"), Lea Salonga ("Edelweiss"), Jinkx Monsoon ("One Day More"), Tamika Lawrence ("From Now On"), and more.