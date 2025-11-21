Listen: HELL'S KITCHEN Release Holiday Song 'Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen has dropped a new holiday song, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas," available now via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records. Featuring four-time GRAMMY winner, and newly added Hell’s Kitchen cast member, Yolanda Adams, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas" also features cast members Amanda Reid, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jessica Vosk.

Produced by Adam Blackstone, the song is an original mash-up of the holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and Alicia Keys’ “The Gospel.” Listen to “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas” below.

Announced last week, Gospel legend Yolanda Adams will join the award-winning cast of Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway in a limited engagement, taking over the role of Miss Lisa Jane for Tony winner Kecia Lewis, with both performers alternating in the role from November 21 through December 16th. Lewis will give her final performance on December 13th after which Adams takes over exclusively through January 25, 2026.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Amanda Reid.

The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington and Oscar Whitney Jr.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the multi-award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award® winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Garret Heaey.

HELL’S KITCHEN began performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin