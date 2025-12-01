Video: Jessica Vosk Departs HELL'S KITCHEN With An Explosive 'Pawn It All'

The terrific Jessica Vosk has completed her run in Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen on Broadway and the production has released footage from inside the Shubert Theatre as Vosk sings one last explosive performance of, "Pawn It All". Watch the video!

Vosk departs the cast alongside Phillip Johnson Richardson who played his final show as 'Knuck' on November 30,

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.

The chokehold @JessicaVosk’s last “Pawn It All” has on us 💍🫳🎤 #HellsKitchenBway pic.twitter.com/3xH1egXYaS — HELL'S KITCHEN: Alicia Keys’ Hit Broadway Musical (@HellsKitchenBwy) December 1, 2025

About Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for electrifying roles on musical theater and concert stages.

She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration. Jessica’s 2024-2025 season highlights include creating the fan-favorite role of Lute in the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, creating the role of Cee Cee in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches, as well as returning to The Muny as Jenna in Waitress after her star turn as Florence in Chess in summer 2023. She returned to San Francisco Symphony at Stern Grove Festival to celebrate the Fourth of July, debuted at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center with No Name Pops and her program California Dreamin’ – Songs of the Laurel Canyon, and will celebrate the holidays this year with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center and The New York Pops in her return to Carnegie Hall. Jessica is also the host of Carnegie Hall’s new podcast If This Hall Could Talk. This November Jessica is releasing SLEIGH a full-length extension of her 2020 holiday EP A Very CoCo Christmas. Vosk returned to Broadway in 2024 to star in Hell’s Kitchen, concluding her hit run on November 30.

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked—first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Vosk starred as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat , reprising the role in 2022 at The Muny in St. Louis. Other recent theatrical highlights include joining the Atlantic Theater Company as Beth Ann in its production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter; creating the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and becoming the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet in Something to Dance About, the company’s tribute to Jerome Robbins directed by Warren Carlyle. Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.

She starred as Anita in San Francisco Symphony’s GRAMMY-nominated production of West Side Story and filmed “The Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood” with Michael Tilson Thomas for PBS’s Great Performances. Her independently produced solo albums Wild and Free (2018) and A Very Coco Christmas (2020) both debuted on the Billboard and iTunes charts and are available to stream on all platforms. Vosk had an unconventional journey to Broadway, beginning her career on Wall Street before taking the leap of faith to pursue her dreams on stage. Her one-of-a-kind story has been profiled on ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.