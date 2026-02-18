Video: Steven Pasquale & Katrina Lenk Sing 'I Know Your Heart' in HIGH SPIRITS

Click Here for More on ENCORES!





New York City Center Encores! just concluded the run of the first show of its season- High Spirits. Watch Steven Pasquale and Katrina Lenk perform "I Know Your Heart" in this video.

The cast featured Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

High Spirits concluded its run on February 15, 2026. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical was adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit.