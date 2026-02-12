 tracker
Video: Phillipa Soo Sings 'Was She Prettier Than I?' in HIGH SPIRITS

The cast of High Spirits features Steven Pasquale, Katrina Lenk and more.

By: Feb. 12, 2026

Watch Phillipa Soo sing "Was She Prettier Than I?" as  Ruth Condomine in Encores! High Spirits.

The cast features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

High Spirits is running through February 15, 2026. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit. 


