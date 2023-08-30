Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX

Click Here for More on SIX the Musical

Performances for the Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss begin in Toronto in 4 weeks!

Get a first look at the trailer below!

SIX: The Musical begins September 23 and plays through December 17, 2023 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. (The production is currently playing in Edmonton until September 14. This is where the footage was filmed.)

Tickets for the Toronto engagement can be purchased through mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

SIX features Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys.

They are backed by a band, the “Ladies in Waiting” as they are known, consisting of Liz Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson.

About SIX

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss wrote SIX when they were students at Cambridge University for the school’s Musical Theatre Society, to be performed by fellow students at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was a sensation from its very first performance and word quickly spread. The show’s popularity exploded culminating in a Broadway production and in other productions around the world, including Australia.