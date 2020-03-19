VIDEO: Norbert Leo Butz Passes the Time Singing Springsteen
To pass the time in self-quarantine, Tony Award-winner has hit the piano to learn all his favorite Bruce Springsteen tunes! Check out Norbert below singing the ballad, "Brilliant Disguise."
Learning to play all my favorite Bruce tunes. What are you guys doing to keep from freaking out? I love this song and I love "Tunnel of Love" album. The second side of that album is ear crack for me. If you guys like this maybe go check out @theangelbandproject and consider making a donation or even donating a performance! #endsexualviolence
For more than two decades, Norbert Leo Butz has made a name for himself as one of New York's most versatile and accomplished stage actors. The two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical (one of only nine actors to have won this award twice) has graced the stage in shows such as My Fair Lady, Big Fish, Enron, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can, Wicked, Rent, and many more.
He is perhaps best known to TV audiences as Kevin Rayburn in the Emmy-nominated Netflix thriller Bloodline, where he starred for three seasons opposite Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, and Sam Shepard. Among his many other television appearances, he starred in the FX series Trust (directed by Danny Boyle), the PBS Civil War medical drama Mercy Street, and Hulu's The First opposite Sean Penn. Butz most recently received raves from critics as legendary screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky in the Emmy-nominated FX series Fosse/Verdon. Among his many film credits are Fair Game, Dan in Real Life, The English Teacher, Better Living Through Chemistry, Greetings from Tim Buckley, and the animated film Wonder Park. He can currently be seen in movie theaters opposite Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer in the Sundance hit film Luce and recently completed shooting two films scheduled for release in 2020: the comedy Give or Take and Flag Day (directed by and starring Sean Penn).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!
From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals c... (read more)