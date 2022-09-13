Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HADESTOWN
Click Here for More on HADESTOWN

VIDEO: Lillias White Hits The Stage For Her HADESTOWN Debut

White is the first female-identifying actor to play the role of Hermes in Hadestown.

Sep. 13, 2022  

All aboard for Lillias White's next Broadway gig! Tonight, Tony Award and Daytime Emmy Award winner assumed the role of Hermes in Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, at the Walter Kerr Theatre! Go inside the theatre as Missus Hermes earns her wings!

White is the first female-identifying actor to play the role of Hermes in Hadestown.

"I am always thrilled to attend a Broadway opening and seeing Hadestown opening night in 2019 was a magical and unforgettable experience," she said. "I am delighted and honored to step into the role of Hermes and be part of this beautiful production."

White most recently starred as Matron "Mama" Morton in the 25th Anniversary cast of the Broadway revival of Chicago. She won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her showstopping turn in Cy Coleman's The Life and received another Tony nomination in 2010 for Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Effie White in Dreamgirls, Grizabella in Cats, Asaka in Once on this Island, and Miss Jones in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! was released last year by Old Mill Road Recording.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Flower Hair Pin

Hadestown Flower Hair Pin

Hadestown Transforming Mug

Hadestown Transforming Mug

Hadestown Show the World Mask

Hadestown Show the World Mask

Hadestown Wait For Me Laptop Decal

Hadestown Wait For Me Laptop Decal




From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/13/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/13/2022
September 13, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Hugh Jackman Says 'There's Always a Chance' for a THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SequelHugh Jackman Says 'There's Always a Chance' for a THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Sequel
September 12, 2022

Stage and screen star Hugh Jackman revealed that more The Greatest Showman could be in the cards. When told that his costar Michelle Williams wanted to do a sequel to the beloved movie musical, he responded: 'There’s always a chance, I’ve done a few sequels in my time. There’s no plan, there’s no script that I know of yet. But that’s good to know. Thanks Michelle.'
BroadwayWorld Will Exclusively Stream THANK YOU KINDLY, Starring Noah Weisberg & Kimiko GlennBroadwayWorld Will Exclusively Stream THANK YOU KINDLY, Starring Noah Weisberg & Kimiko Glenn
September 12, 2022

In celebration of National Thank You Day, Broadwayworld will present the award-winning short film THANK YOU KINDLY by Broadway and TV's Noah Weisberg (writer, director). The film will stream right here at Broadwayworld on September 15, 2022, to celebrate National Thank You Day and it will be available to stream from midnight through 11:59pm.
BroadwayWorld Announces Exciting Plans for 20th Anniversary CelebrationBroadwayWorld Announces Exciting Plans for 20th Anniversary Celebration
September 12, 2022

BroadwayWorld, the #1 online destination for Broadway, theatre and live entertainment news around the world, has announced the first round of plans to celebrate their 20th Anniversary on the Internet, including a refreshed website and a special concert featuring marquee talent.
Official: Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL for 10 Days After Positive Covid TestOfficial: Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL for 10 Days After Positive Covid Test
September 11, 2022

Just days after joining the show, Lea Michele has tested positive for Covid. Get all the info on Julie Benko's performance schedule, and find out here when she'll be back to FUNNY GIRL on Broadway!