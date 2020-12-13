VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, December 13 (8pm) and Monday, December 14 (3pm).

"Like Freestyle Love Supreme, this is Seth Rudetsky... Seth doesn't have a script. Seth doesn't have a net. Seth just goes! And if you're brave enough to perform with Seth, that takes some pretty big cojones. You never know where he's gonna go," teased James about the concert. Iglehart also reflected on how he has kept busy since the Broadway shutdown. "I've been blessed to be able to be a part of some really cool things: Elegies..., The Disney Family Singalong, Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. I've been able to work to get my mind off of the sad situation that our theatre community is in, but at the same time, I've been amazed at how well our theatre family adapted to the situation. Nobody stopped performing- you just couldn't do it live on stage in front of people." Watch the full interview below!

James Monroe Iglehart (performing December 13) is in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson). He won a Tony award for his show stopping role as Genie in Disney's Aladdin. His other Broadway credits include Memphis (Bobby), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Mitch). You can also see James on TV: Netflix series Maniac (recurring), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (recurring), Gotham, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU. He is also the host of the new HGTV show Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. James' voice can be heard on 3 seasons of the Disney animated series Tangled as Lance Strongbow, Disney's DuckTales as Taurus Bulba, and Vampirina as Oscar. James has also written three different comic book stories for Marvel Comics. He has also had the privilege to have sold out concert runs at 54 Below, Carnegie Hall & concerts around the country. When he's not on stage he's usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney+ while just chilling out with his wife of 18 years Dawn and their cat Zoe.