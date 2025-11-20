Video: Sean Nyberg on Producing Major Shows on Broadway, in the West End and More

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Husbands and producing partners Sean Nyberg and Paul Danforth are collaborating on nearly three dozen productions in on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in London's West End, and more.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Season Nyberg to discuss flying across the globe for the show's they are involved in bringing to the stage!

The pair's first investment was the West End production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler. Nyberg shared, "I was hearing about Evita out in London. That, when I was a kid, was my first love. I loved Evita... I heard about the London revival, and we had seen Sunset [Boulevard] last year, and we really clicked with Jamie Lloyd's style- it's something that clicks for both of us. And so, I just asked one of these mentors... that was our first investment!"

Nyberg and Danforth invested in the Broadway revival of Oedipus, the Off-Broadway revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and they are co-producers on the Broadway premiere of the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), plus more. Their shows across the pond include The Hunger Games: Live on Stage, and Paddington in London’s West End.