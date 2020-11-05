Special Student Offer: Save 40% On The Seth Concert Series!

The discount is available to any registered students with a .edu email address!

Producer Mark Cortale in partnership with BroadwayWorld is excited to announce a special student discount for all shows in The Seth Concert Series. Hosted and music directed by Seth Rudetsky, these weekly LIVE shows feature Broadway biggest stars singing incredible songs and sharing both inspiring and hilarious stories from their careers.

The discount is available to any registered students with a .edu email address!

To save, just login or sign up on

BroadwayWorld Events here: Login/Sign Up

Then use promo code STUDENT at checkout for $15 tickets to all shows in the series!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers.

