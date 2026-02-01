Artists Protest ICE at The People's Filibuster at Public Theater; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles

Artists including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles gathered in protest Saturday at The People's Filibuster outside The Public Theater in New York City in protest of ICE.

The protest comes after the recent shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents.

As part of the demonstration, some of Good's own writing was recited: "I want back my rocking chairs, solipsist sunsets, coastal jungle sounds," the poem reads.

Miranda delivered a speech of Barack Obama's about DACA, reading, "We are a nation of immigrants. That has always been one of our greatest strengths. And we are also a nation of laws, but those two ideas do not cancel each other out."

Bareilles was among the performers who sang at the protest, one of many across New York City and the country in response to the recent shootings and raids.