Top Off-Broadway Shows for December 2025

Take a look at BroadwayWorld's recommendations for the best shows to catch off-Broadway in December!

Amal and the Night Visitors

In the desert lands of the first century, a young boy catches the sight of a giant star. Later that evening, as his mother prays for the family’s future, they are visited by three mysterious kings on a journey to visit a newborn child. This is the tale of how a simple gift can become a miracle that transforms the world. Helmed by acclaimed Tony® Award-winning director Kenny Leon, this fresh and acoustically intimate take on the classic captures every aching emotion in composer Gian Carlo Menotti’s score. AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS celebrates the wonder and joy of the season for audiences, young and old. 23 performances only!

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.

If We Kiss

What’s the story of your first kiss? Charlie’s hasn’t happened yet. She’s a high school junior in 2003 and has no interest in kissing. But when this boy Kevin stops her as they get off the bus to school, she suddenly realizes that kissing might be the best thing ever invented (with the possible exception of gummy bears). But things get more complicated when Charlie’s Best Friend Tess falls in love with Kevin… and even worse when Charlie’s mom and Kevin’s dad start getting involved. A 90-minute romantic comedy about first kisses and new families, If We Kiss is full of the joy, heartbreak, humiliation, and exhilaration of falling in love.

Picnic at Hanging Rock

First brought to global recognition through Peter Weir's iconic film, this musical adaptation powerfully reimagines the story through a female lens. On Valentine’s Day in 1900, a group of teenage schoolgirls go on a picnic to the forbidding Hanging Rock. Three vanish without a trace. A tale that came to author Joan Lindsay in a dream, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK unfolds against a backdrop of Australia’s wild natural beauty, exploring the fates of spirited young women determined to navigate the constraints of their futures. In giving voice to those who have been kept silent, it also brings a compelling First Nations perspective to light. Prepare to be captivated by a haunting exploration of innocence, mystery, and the unseen forces shaping our destinies.

Night Stories

When the sun sets, forgotten figures from the Holocaust emerge to invade the writer’s dreams and even assault his waking moments, settling old scores and seeking absolution as they describe their destruction and share the terrible secrets of their survival, all in Sutzkever’s haunting Yiddish with English supertitles. In Where the Stars Spend the Night, a survivor from the swamps begs the writer to forgive her for eating his soul. In A Child’s Hands, from the coldest of clues - handprints on a windowpane - the poet deduces the last moments of an unknown child and his grandmother. Lupus, an old ghetto cyanide dealer, materializes from a mirror, demanding that the writer “unalive” him. (Yes, Sutzkever created the word 50 years before TikTok.) And concluding the evening with a spirit of grace, Portrait in Blue Sweater, a Chanukah story, is the true account of a lost portrait of the poet painted by a murdered artist which reappears to the surprise of everyone but Marc Chagall. NIGHT STORIES is additionally unique in its being the only run of a Yiddish language production in New York’s current season.



Tartuffe (Hnath)

New York Theatre Workshop is presenting the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe, in a new version by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo, Dana H.) and directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson (Teeth). Tartuffe will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop in Late Fall 2025.



The cast of Tartuffe will include Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (Plaza Suite) as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross (“Arrested Development”) as Orgon, Obie Award winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room) as Mariane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Elmire, Obie Award winner Ryan Haddad (Dark Disabled Stories) as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellow Face) as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron (Fun Home) as Dorine, and Emmy Award nominee Ike Ufomadu (“Ziwe”) as Valére.

Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo, Dana H.) and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Teeth) conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery.



Tartuffe will feature scenic design by the Tony Award-nominated design collective dots (Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (I Love You So Much I Could Die), lighting design by Obie Award winner Stacey Derosier (Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole), and sound design by Henry Hewes Award nominee Peter Mills Weiss (The Headlands). Kasson Marroquin (Wet Brain) will serve as Production Stage Manager.

Anna Christie

St. Ann’s Warehouse is presenting a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Anna Christie,” directed by Thomas Kail. The production will star Emmy Award winner and five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams as she takes on one of the boldest roles in the American canon. Performances take place November 25, 2025 - February 1, 2026. The cast also features Tony nominees Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James.

St. Ann’s striking location on the Brooklyn Bridge waterfront is the chosen setting for Kail’s vision for Anna’s impassioned journey. The production is brought to life by an all-star design team including Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (St. Ann’s: Black Watch, Let the Right One In; Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), who, as the production’s movement and fight choreographer, reteams with Kail following their celebrated Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd; scenic designers Christine Jones (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Spring Awakening), a Tony winner who reunites with St. Ann’s following 2015’s Let the Right One In, and AMP co-founder Brett J. Banakis; Academy Award and two-time Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Death Becomes Her, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story); lighting designer Natasha Katz, who won one of her eight Tonys for the Broadway revival of O’Neill’s Long Day's Journey into Night and another for her work with Kail on his Sweeney Todd revival; and Emmy-winning, three-time Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell (Succession, Andor, Moonlight), whose original music for “Anna Christie” is his first ever theatrical score.

O’Neill’s play received the Pulitzer Prize in 1922 and was made into a film in 1930 with Greta Garbo in the title role. Liv Ullman played Anna Christie in the play’s 1977 Broadway revival, and Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson heated up the stage in a 1993 production, which won a Tony for Best Revival.

A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation)

On a bitter Christmas Eve night a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late?

Diversion

The ensemble cast for Diversion includes Tricia Alexandro; Thaïs Bass-Moore; Colleen Clinton; West Duchovny, in her Off-Broadway debut; DeAnna Lenhart; and Connor Wilson. When the integrity of a team of ICU nurses is called into question, unity is threatened and morals are put to the test. Diversion is a tense, funny, and deeply human story of compassion under pressure.

A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998

Every January 6th, the Latine community of Egg Harbor City, NJ gathered in the basement cafeteria of St. Nicholas School for a celebration of the Feast of Los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day. Writer-performer Iraisa Ann Reilly invites the audience to celebrate and reclaim that date, introducing the audience to her family, her hometown, and her epiphany at the 1998 Feast that changed her life forever. Featuring music, storytelling, and good old 90s nostalgia - a show for everybody's holiday season.

