Top Off-Broadway Shows for February 2026

Antigone (This Play I Read in High School)

The Public Theater will present the world premiere of Antigone (This Play I Read in HIgh School), a new play by 2025 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist Anna Ziegler and directed by Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel nominee Tyne Rafaeli.

A riveting take on Sophocles’ classic, Antigone (This Play I Read in HIgh School) reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens. Written by award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler, this lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy. Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, Antigone (This Play I Read in HIgh School) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender. Drama Desk Award nominee Tyne Rafaeli directs this daring new work about the timeless quest to find your voice.

The cast includes Ethan Dubin (Cop 3/Achilles), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Chorus), Katie Kreisler (Cop 1/Proprietor), Susannah Perkins (Antigone), Dave Quay (Cop 2/Palace Guard), Tony Shalhoub (Creon), Calvin Leon Smith (Haemon), and Haley Wong (Ismene).

The bold new adaptation of Sophocles’ classic begins performances in The Public’s Anspacher Theater on Thursday, February 26 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, March 22.

Bigfoot! A New Musical

Bigfoot! the new musical comedy by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta is set to play Off-Broadway. The cast includes Grammy Award-nominee Jason Tam as ‘Doctor’, Jade Jones as ‘As Cast’, and covers Jake Letts, Kala Ross, Mike Millan, Tony Award-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Elf) as ‘Bigfoot,’ Tony Award-nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’) as ‘Francine,’ Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl) as ‘Joanne,’ and Alex Moffat (The Cottage) as ‘Mayor.’

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford.

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, this 8-weeks-only engagement is produced by Benson Drive Productions in association with Manhattan Theatre Club and will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Chinese Republicans

Chinese Republicans will feature Jennifer Ikeda as Ellen/Ailin, Ben Langhorst as Waiter, Jully Lee as Iris, Jodi Long as Phyllis/Young Phyllis and Anna Zavelson as Katie.

Three high-powered businesswomen meet for lunch every month to discuss their latest career triumphs, as they’ve done for decades. But the group is jolted when Katie, a bright-eyed 24-year-old new to the workforce, joins to navigate the world of corporate finance. As each of the women attempts to steer Katie towards what they’re certain is best, they’re forced to grapple with how much they already have and are willing to sacrifice to climb the corporate ladder.

Shifting between sharp-tongued humor and the harsh realities of modern capitalism, this world premiere production explores themes of assimilation, intergenerational conflict, and gender politics in the workplace—all with unflinching wit and empathy. Chinese Republicans is a new play from a thrilling new American voice, and tells a truly American story.

Chinese Republicans will begin performances on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 5, 2026.

High Spirits

New York City Center Encores! is presenting High Spirits. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit. Get a look inside the first day with the orchestra here!

The cast features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves) as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

The spectral Broadway rarity promises haunted hilarity and a brassy, swinging score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray that hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. Coward’s story follows novelist Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth, whose marriage is upended when the eccentric medium Madame Arcati unwittingly conjures the ghost of Charles’s late first wife, Elvira.

New York City Center Encores! is presenting High Spirits from Februrary 4 – 15, 2026.

Marcel on the Train

Classic Stage Company is presenting Marcel on the Train. Marcel on the Train is co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater. The production will be directed by Pailet and will feature Slater as “Marcel Marceau.”

The cast for Classic Stage Company’s world premiere of Marcel on the Train includes Rora Brodwin, Harrison Bryan, Maddie Corman, Tedra Millan, Max Gordon Moore, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, and Alex Wyse.

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.

Marcel on the Train will run from February 5 – March 14, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Mother Russia

Signature Theatre is presenting the off-Broadway production of Lauren Yee’s Mother Russia. Teddy Bergman directs the production, which features a cast led by Steven Boyer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and David Turner.

St. Petersburg, 1992: the Soviet Union has collapsed, McDonald’s has risen, and Evgeny, a young man at a loss, stumbles into a job working surveillance with his old friend Dmitri. Their target: Katya, a former pop singer with questionable allegiances and a mysterious past. As their lives riotously intertwine, Evgeny finds himself falling in love and losing his bearings, all while grappling with the taste of freedom (and fast food) along the way. Lauren Yee’s (CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, THE GREAT LEAP) savvy, off-kilter tale of identity, espionage, and the cost of capitalism makes its New York premiere in this razor-sharp dark comedy.

Performances will run from February 3 through March 15 at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.

Night Side Songs

Lincoln Center Theater is presenting the new musical Night Side Songs, written by The Lazours who are reuniting with Lortel and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar, as rehearsals commence today.

Night Side Songs will star Robin de Jesús as ‘Dr. Henry Verlaine / Lillian Jones / Uncle Jere,’ Brooke Ishibashi as ‘Yasmine,’ Jonathan Raviv as ‘Frank,’ Mary Testa as ‘Desirée / Prudence of Dursley,’ and Kris Saint-Louis as ‘Pilgrim / Nurse / Harris Reading.’

Night Side Songs is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits.

With a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours and visionary direction by Taibi Magar, Night Side Songs amplifies the voices of those who navigate the complexities of health—patients, caregivers, and medical professionals alike. What emerges is a moving portrait of how we show up for one another. How love can be the most powerful medicine. Night Side Songs reminds us of the strength we find in community, and the healing that happens when we truly listen.

Performances will begin on Saturday, February 14th at LCT’s Claire Tow Theater.

Spare Parts

David J Glass’ newest play, Spare Parts, will get its World Premiere, directed by Michael Herwitz (Broadway’s Job). It will feature two-time Tony nominee Rob McClure, Michael Genet, and Matt Walker, with additional cast to be announced.

A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire’s quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever?

Spare Parts is a sharp, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling new play that collides cutting-edge science with unchecked ambition. Spare Parts explores power, consent, memory, and the lengths humanity will go to outrun death.

Spare Parts will begin performances on February 26 and run through April 10 at Theatre Row’s Theatre Three.

What We Did Before Our Moth Days

Wallace Shawn will premiere his new play, What We Did Before Our Moth Days, directed by André Gregory, for a limited 12-week off-Broadway run at the Greenwich House Theater. The production will star Hope Davis, Maria Dizzia, John Early, and Josh Hamilton.

What We Did Before Our Moth Days celebrates the legendary, lifelong collaboration between Wallace Shawn and André Gregory that began with Mr. Shawn's play Our Late Night, directed by Mr. Gregory at The Public Theatre in 1975 – a production that buoyed the experimental theater movement of the era. Among their renowned film collaborations are 1981's My Dinner with Andre (co-written by and starring the two men); and Vanya on 42nd Street (1994), a filmed adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya which they workshopped for years. In 2000, Mr. Gregory directed the New York production of Mr. Shawn's The Designated Mourner, produced by Mr. Rudin. It was named one of the greatest American plays of the past 25 years in 2018 by The New York Times.

What We Did Before Our Moth Days is set in an urban world of intelligent and somewhat gentle middle-class people – a father, mother, son, and the long-time mistress of the father, who tell the intimate story of their lives. Mr. Shawn, a student of morality whose plays have brought us frank truths about politics and sexuality, takes on the subject of love – suffocating and freeing – and the kaleidoscopic journeys we make through remorse, sorrow, resentment, and joy. Mr. Shawn and Mr. Gregory have created a work that is as strange, and at times hilarious, as My Dinner with André.

Performances of What We Did Before Our Moth Days will begin on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Masquerade

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.



Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Masquerade is currently running at 218 West 57th Street.

