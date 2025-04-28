Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for THE LAST FIVE YEARS, FLOYD COLLINS and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2024-2025 season. This was the fourth and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. Check out the first, second, and third set of rulings.



The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-2025 season was Sunday, April 27, 2025 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1 at 9:00 AM ET live on the Tony Awards YouTube Page.



The productions discussed today were: Good Night, and Good Luck; BOOP! The Musical; The Last Five Years; Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends; Smash; John Proctor is a Villain; Floyd Collins; Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Just in Time; Real Women Have Curves: The Musical; and Dead Outlaw.

The committee made the following determinations on all requests eligible for consideration:

-Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design) and David Bengali (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on Good Night, and Good Luck.



-Jasmine Amy Rogers will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in BOOP! The Musical.



-David Rockwell (Scenic Design) and Finn Ross (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on BOOP! The Musical.



-The Last Five Years will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Jason Robert Brown (Book / Composer / Lyricist) will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category.



-Jason Robert Brown (Book / Composer / Lyricist) will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on The Last Five Years.



-Bernadette Peters will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.



-Lea Salonga will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.



-Matt Kinley (Scenic Design) and George Reeve (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.



-Robyn Hurder will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Smash.



-Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design) and S. Katy Tucker (Video and Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Smash.



-John Proctor is the Villain will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.



-Natasha Katz (Lighting Design) and Hannah Wasileski (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on John Proctor is the Villain.



-Floyd Collins will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Tina Landau (Book / Additional Lyrics) and Adam Guettel (Music & Lyrics) will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category.



-Jeremy Jordan will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Floyd Collins.



-Scott Zielinski (Lighting) and Ruey Horng Sun (Projections) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Floyd Collins.



-Louis McCartney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.



-Miriam Buether (Set Designer) and 59 (Video & Visual Effects Designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow.



-Stephen Daldry (Director) and Justin Martin (Co-Director) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Direction of a Play category for their work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow.



-Lynne Page (Movement Director & Choreographer) and Coral Messam (Additional Choreography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow.



-Rupert Holmes (Adaptation) will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on Pirates! The Penzance Musical.



-Jinkx Monsoon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Pirates! The Penzance Musical.



-Tatianna Córdoba will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.



-Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design) and Hana S. Kim (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.



-Andrew Durand will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Dead Outlaw.



All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits. The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this year. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.



Deals from Mamma Mia! Winter Garden Theatre (Broadway) A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time. Get Tickets from $89.00