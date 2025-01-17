Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility For SUNSET BOULEVARD, GYPSY, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheÂ TonyÂ AwardsÂ Administration Committee met yesterday to confirm the eligibility status of 11 Broadway productions for the 2024-2025 season. This was the second time this season that theÂ TonyÂ AwardsÂ Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th AnnualÂ TonyÂ Awards. TheÂ TonyÂ AwardsÂ are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

TheÂ TonyÂ AwardsÂ eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-2025 season is Sunday, April 27, 2025 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2025Â TonyÂ AwardsÂ will be announced on Thursday, May 1, 2025.Â Â

The productions discussed yesterday were: Sunset Blvd.; A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical; Maybe Happy Ending; Tammy Faye; Elf; Swept Away; Death Becomes Her; Cult of Love; Eureka Day; Gypsy;Â andÂ All In.

This comes after a previous meeting to discussÂ Home; Oh, Mary!; Job; Once Upon a Mattress; The Roommate; The Hills of California; McNeal; Yellow Face;Â Thornton Wilderâ€™s Our Town; Left on Tenth; and Romeo + Juliet.Â Learn more about those rulings here.

The committee made the following determinations on all requests eligible for consideration:

Tom Francis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance inÂ Sunset Blvd.Â

Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design) and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom (Video Design & Cinematography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work onÂ Sunset Blvd.

David Cullen & Andrew Lloyd Webber will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category forÂ Sunset Blvd.Â

James Monroe Iglehart will be considered eligible for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance inÂ A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

The video design by Adam Koch & Steven Royal will be considered jointly eligible with their scenic design in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category forÂ A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.Â

Christopher Renshaw (Direction) and James Monroe Iglehart & Christina Sajous (Co-Direction) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Direction of a Musical category for their work onÂ A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

Rickey Tripp (Choreography) and DeWitt Fleming Jr. (Tap Choreography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work onÂ A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

Helen J Shen will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance inÂ Maybe Happy Ending.

Dane Laffrey (Scenic & Additional Video Design) and George Reeve (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work onÂ Maybe Happy Ending.

Katie Brayben will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance inÂ Tammy Faye.

Grey Henson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance inÂ Elf.

John Gallagher, Jr. will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance inÂ Swept Away.

Christopher Sieber will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for his performance inÂ Death Becomes Her.

Michelle Williams will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance inÂ Death Becomes Her.

Cult of LoveÂ will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Eureka DayÂ will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.Â Jonathan Spector will be considered eligible as author.

Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design) and David Bengali (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work onÂ Eureka Day.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The 78thÂ AnnualÂ TonyÂ AwardsÂ will return to Radio City Music HallÂ in New York City, broadcasting live to both coasts,Â Sunday, June 8, 2025Â (8:00 â€“ 11:00 PM LIVE ET/5:00 â€“ 8:00 PM LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.Â

Â