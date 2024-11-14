Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility for OH, MARY, OUR TOWN and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2024-2025 season. This was the first time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.



The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-2025 season is Sunday, April 27, 2025 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1, 2025.



The productions discussed today were: Home; Oh, Mary!; Job; Once Upon a Mattress; The Roommate; The Hills of California; McNeal; Yellow Face; Thornton Wilder’s Our Town; Left on Tenth; and Romeo + Juliet.

The committee made the following determinations:

-Tory Kittles will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Home.



-Cole Escola will be considered eligible for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their performance in Oh, Mary!



-Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective roles in Job.



-Laura Donnelly will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her role in The Hills of California.



-Michael Yeargan (Sets) and Jake Barton (Sets & Projections) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on McNeal.



-Yellow Face will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of Play category. David Henry Hwang will be considered eligible as author.



-Jim Parsons will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Thorton Wilder’s Our Town.



-Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design) and Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Left on Tenth.



All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.



The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live to both coasts, Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM LIVE ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.