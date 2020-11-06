Tommy Kaiser Feels At Home in the Musical Theatre Community - Next on Stage

Tommy Kaiser is singing for The Actor's Fund!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Tommy Kaiser shares more about his charity, the success he's found on TikTok, and a memory from his time in a production of Newsies!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I thought it'd be a great opportunity to put my name out there and it seemed like a great outlet to get to do what I love since theatre has been transitioning online. Not much has been going on in the theatre world and I've had so much fun recording each submission.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

As cliché as it sounds, musical theatre truly is my escape. I feel so free of expectations and responsibilities and I get to be the truest version of myself. It's an outlet for my creativity and it has such an amazing community filled with similar minds. I just feel at home whenever I do anything musical theatre related.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

The first show I did outside of school was a production of Newsies at a local theatre company, and I had no idea what I was in for. I was surrounded by such talented people and I was so intimidated by their skills. I'd never had a tap lesson before and I got really discouraged when we learned the King of New York routine. But a bunch of the Newsies had my back and stayed extra late one rehearsal just to help me get it. I'll never forget how welcomed I felt, and the sense of family that gave me.

What charity did you pick and why?

The charity I picked was the Actor's Fund. The pandemic left countless people who work in the performing arts without jobs, and many of them are struggling financially due to this. As someone who wants to work in this field someday, I want to do my part in helping those in need who are unable to find jobs during this confusing time.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

When I saw Jagged Little Pill, I was absolutely speechless after just the first act. And then I was even more blown away after act two. I saw that show with some of my best friends and it resonated with us so much that we still talk about it today with the same excitement as when we first saw it. It's also so admirable seeing so many people my age having made their Broadway debuts in this show, and I remember how hopeful that made me.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Since quarantine has us all indoors, I've been trying to increase my social media presence, especially on TikTok. I post a lot of singing videos on there along with some other things, but I didn't except to make so many friends through this app. A handful of the people I met on there are some of my closest friends now, and I'm so grateful that this app brought us together. Aside from that, I've just been getting through online school and working a bit at my job in New Jersey.

Give a shoutout!

I'd like to give a shout-out to my friends for being so supportive of me through this competition (and always). They've helped me film my submissions and listened to me sing each song at LEAST a thousand times and they still haven't gotten rid of me. I'd also like to give a shout-out to my parents for letting me sing in their bathroom for hours on end. It has the best acoustics!

BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

