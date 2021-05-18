Tickets Are Now On Sale For MJ THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of MJ, the new musical inspired by the life of Michael Jackson, are on sale beginning today at 10:00am ET. MJ will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

The creative team will feature Scenic Design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe.

The creative team will also feature Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

MJ and The Neil Simon Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.



To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.

Learn more about the show and purchase tickets at MJTheMusical.com.