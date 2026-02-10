 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

MJ on Broadway to Welcome New 'Little Marlon' to the Cast

MJ is currently playing at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez.

By: Feb. 10, 2026
MJ on Broadway to Welcome New 'Little Marlon' to the Cast Image

Blake Channing Taylor will join the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Marlon’ beginning tonight, Tuesday, February 10. Originally from Denver, Blake Channing Taylor will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Lincoln Alejandro Collier.

The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. The North American Tour is currently playing in West Palm Beach, FL at the the Kravis Center starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.

BLAKE CHANNING TAYLOR

(Little Marlon, u/s Little Michael) is a 12-year-old student at Denver School of the Arts. Regional: Raisin, Matilda (Town Hall Arts), Beauty and the Beast (Arvada Center), Kinky Boots (Arvada Center/Rocky Mountain Repertory Theater). Dance: Cleo Parker Robinson. 



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a MJ: The Musical Water Bottle
MJ: The Musical Water Bottle
Buy a MJ: The Musical Logo Magnet
MJ: The Musical Logo Magnet

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos