MJ on Broadway to Welcome New 'Little Marlon' to the Cast

Blake Channing Taylor will join the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Marlon’ beginning tonight, Tuesday, February 10. Originally from Denver, Blake Channing Taylor will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Lincoln Alejandro Collier.

The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. The North American Tour is currently playing in West Palm Beach, FL at the the Kravis Center starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.

BLAKE CHANNING TAYLOR

(Little Marlon, u/s Little Michael) is a 12-year-old student at Denver School of the Arts. Regional: Raisin, Matilda (Town Hall Arts), Beauty and the Beast (Arvada Center), Kinky Boots (Arvada Center/Rocky Mountain Repertory Theater). Dance: Cleo Parker Robinson.