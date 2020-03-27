Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 5
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Veronica Otim from Baldwin Wallace University- Conservatory of Music
'All Good People'
Click Here for More Information on Veronica Otim
Matt Donzella from The University of The Arts
Safe
Click Here for More Information on Matt Donzella
Claudia Montague from Florida State University
Music Theatre Reel
Click Here for More Information on Claudia Montague
Alison Van Dam from Northwestern University
The Text Message Song
Click Here for More Information on Alison Van Dam
Bryce Ridley-Williams from Coastal Carolina University
He Never Did That Before- Michael Winther
Click Here for More Information on Bryce Ridley-Williams
Hallie Walker from Kent State University
What It Means To Be A Friend - 13/Home - Beetlejuice
Click Here for More Information on Hallie Walker
Emily Haynes from The University of Alabama
I Love Play Rehearsal
Click Here for More Information on Emily Haynes
Hank von Kolnitz from University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
'Why God Why' from Miss Saigon, 'Here I Go/I've Just Seen a Face' (Dolly Parton/The Beatles) with Bailee Endebrock, 'Ilona'from She Loves Me
Click Here for More Information on Hank von Kolnitz
C.J. Doss from JMU
Music Of My Soul
Click Here for More Information on C.J. Doss
Kiki Burns from Elon University
Kiki Burns Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Kiki Burns
Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus-Related Complications at 81
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
