The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 25
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database
View the full database
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database
Jalon Matthews from UC Irvine
I Could Be In Love With Someone/Resolution
Jalon Matthews
Lydia Hartman from Northwestern University
Lydia Hartman - Northwestern University Senior Showcase - Monologues from Lydia Hartman on Vimeo.
'Stage Kiss' / 'The Staggering Heartbreak of Jasmine Merriwether'
Lydia Hartman
Liat Shuflita from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Liat Shuflita
Christian Melhuish from Temple University
'Come to Me, Bend to Me' from Brigadoon, and 'Why God, Why?' from Miss Saigon.
Christian Melhuish
Garrett Wilson from New York University
Floozies
Garrett Wilson
Michael Hoey from The Boston Conservatory
'If the World Looked Like You' and Dance Reel
Michael Hoey
Mackenzie Moyer from DeSales University
Abigail Williams, The Crucible
Mackenzie Moyer
Lily Hickey from Oklahoma City University
Over the Rainbow & The Girl Who Drove Away
Lily Hickey
Sami Weathersby from Shenandoah University
'Never Again' 'All of My Laughter'
Sami Weathersby
Becca Adams Weinberg from Molloy College/ CAP21
I Love the Way from Something Rotten
Becca Adams Weinberg
