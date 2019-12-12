THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE! Draws 1.7 Million Viewers

After a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunited members of the original award-winning Broadway company, was simulcast on Saturday, December 7 across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

The ratings are in and the SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! was the number-one telecast for the week across all TV among K6-11. It drew 1.7 million total viewers.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, reimagined Bikini Bottom on stage for this television event, bringing the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality.

Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will reunite to film the show for television in front of a live theater audience. The live television production will capture all-new depths of theatrical innovation where the power of optimism really can save the world. The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will air on Nickelodeon this December.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast included Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble will include Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie LeeHill, Curtis Holbrook, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.

This one-of-a-kind television musical event featured original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebertof Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.) Domani Harris and Darwin Quinn and a song by David Bowieand by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.





