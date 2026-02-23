Interview: Manuel Liñán and the FLAMENCO FESTIVAL at New York City Center

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Flamenco Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary in New York City this year. Manuel Liñán returns to direct and perform in the Gala Flamenca from February 26th to March 8th at New York City Center. The incredible two-week lineup of flamenco legends and rising stars direct from Spain. This year’s milestone Festival features Sara Baras, Estévez / Paños y Compañía, Eva Yerbabuena, Manuel Liñán, El Farru, and Juan Tomás de la Molía.

Broadwayworld Dance had the pleasure of interviewing Manuel Liñán about his career and the upcoming Flamenco Festival. We are pleased to present the questions and answers in both Spanish and English.

Manuel Liñán is a flamenco artist deeply rooted in tradition, radiating purity both in his being and in the dance he expresses. He embodies life, freshness, and passion. After years of exploring new scenic languages, this dancer and choreographer has transformed flamenco into a space of freedom and authenticity, where tradition and identity meet in an uncompromising dialogue. Winner of Spain’s National Dance Award and recipient of numerous honors — including the Max Award for Best Dance Performer — Liñán has forged a bold and groundbreaking path. He challenges traditional gender roles from within the very fabric of flamenco, weaving both masculine and feminine energies into his performances. With a unique sensitivity, he reimagines flamenco’s codes, remaining faithful to its essence while opening it up to new possibilities. His performances are marked by impeccable stagecraft and an extraordinary ability to generate new paradigms within the genre. Manuel weaves a rich, traditional tapestry where singing, guitar, and dance take center stage as the true hosts of the show. Each of his works is an act of artistic and personal affirmation, turning flamenco into a language of freedom, memory, and desire.

¿Cuándo descubriste tu pasión por el baile?

Empecé a bailar con cinco años en el colegio. Al principio había algo que me fascinaba, pero no sabía qué, era un como un juego. Después, en mi adolescencia, me di cuenta de que el baile me ayudaba a expresar emociones e inquietudes que no sabía expresar con palabras. Yo era un niño muy tímido con muchos miedos a comunicarme, el baile despertó en mí una manera de poder comunicarme con el mundo. Entonces se convirtió en mi pasión, en mi vocabulario.

When did you first discover your penchant for dance?

I began to dance at five when I was in school. At first, there was something that fascinated me about it, but I wasn’t sure what—it was like a game. As I got older, I realized that dance helped me express my emotions and insecurities that I didn’t know how to express with words. I was a very timid child, with a lot of fear around speaking and dancing gave me a way to communicate with the world. So, it became my passion and my vocabulary.

¿Podrías contarnos un poco sobre tu formación/entrenamiento?

Empecé en Granada con cinco años. Mis primeras clases fueron en el colegio y después, en una academia. Aprendí mucho de los bailaores que salían en la TV y también de ir a peñas de flamenco. Estos lugares eran casas de aficionados de flamenco. Con 17 años me fui a vivir a Madrid para seguir estudiando con varios maestros y también el tablao me enseñó muchísimo. Poder bailar todos los días en el tablao “Los Tarantos” de Granada fue una gran escuela.

Can you tell us a little about your training?

I began to dance in Granada at five. My first classes were in school and after at a flamenco academy. I learned a lot from the dancers who appeared on TV and by going to flamenco clubs. Those places were the home of flamenco afficionados. At 17, I went to live in Madrid so I could continue studying with many of my teachers and dancing in the flamenco venues also taught me a great deal. Being able to dance every day at the "Los Tarantos" flamenco venue in Granada was a fantastic learning experience.

¿Has tenido algún mentor en particular?

Muchos. Manolete (Manuel Santiago Maya) fue de mis primeros maestros y también Mario Maya. Me ha gustado aprender de muchos y relacionarme con distintos tipos de baile.

Have you had any particular mentors?

So many. Manolete (Manuel Santiago Maya) was one of my first teachers, as well as Mario Maya. I’ve loved getting to learn from so many different teachers and interacting with different types of dance.

¡Tu carrera es inspiradora! ¿Qué consejos les darías a otras personas interesadas en el arte del flamenco?

Constancia, disciplina y libertad a la hora de crear y manifestarse en el arte, siempre con honestidad y conocimiento. Y mucha formación diversa, aprender siempre.

Your career is inspiring! What advice can you lend to other people who interested in the art of Flamenco?

Consistency, discipline and freedom when creating and expressing yourself in art is key. Always lead with honesty and awareness. And diversify your training—always keep learning.

¿Cómo han influido en su público sus enfoques innovadores del flamenco

Nunca me he planteado como iba a reaccionar el público ante mis creaciones. Siempre que he creado una obra, he querido hacerlo con sinceridad y con la intención de compartir inquietudes que considero importantes, sin pensar en la reacción de los demás. Me he sentido muy querido, acogido y respetado por el público. Realmente me he emocionado muchas veces al terminar un show y ver los aplausos y el calor del público. Concretamente en Nueva York, me he sentido muy querido, me emociona el público de esta ciudad.

How have your inspired approaches to Flamenco influenced your audiences?

I’ve never considered how the public would react to my creations. Whenever I've created a work, I've wanted to do it sincerely and with the intention of sharing something I consider important, without thinking about the reaction of others. I have felt very loved, welcomed, and respected by the audience. I have often felt truly moved after a show, with the applause and warmth of the crowd. Specifically in New York, I always feel loved—the audiences in this city truly touch me.

Estamos entusiasmados con los espectáculos del New York City Center. ¿Qué te gustaría que la gente supiera sobre las actuaciones?

Pues que es algo ÚNICO, poder reunir en un mismo espacio a artistas como Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, Juan Tomás de la Molía y un servidor. Cada uno de nosotros tiene una carrera en solitario y aceptar hacer esta Gala para Nueva York, donde nos vamos a juntar todos para esta creación, haciendo un paréntesis en nuestras carreras, es todo un privilegio que ha conseguido Flamenco Festival para el City Center.

We are excited about the New York City Center shows. What would you like people to know about the performances?

Really that it’s absolutely singular, to be able to bring together in the same space artists such as Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, Juan Tomás de la Molía and myself. Each one of us has a storied solo career and agreeing to do this Gala in New York at City Center, where we will all come together for this creation, taking a break from our careers, is a great privilege.

¿Cómo vislumbras el futuro del flamenco?

Bueno, me gusta ser optimista, estoy abierto a la evolución y a la conservación de la tradición. La convivencia en la diversidad me hace pensar que el flamenco es un arte vivo.

What do you envision for the future of Flamenco?

Well, I like to be an optimist. I’m hoping for the evolution of the form, but also the conservation of tradition. Engaging in diversity makes me think that flamenco is a living art form.

¡Cuéntanos algo más, absolutamente cualquier cosa que quieras que nuestros lectores sepan!

La Gala Flamenca es un acontecimiento único que se va a ver en muy pocos sitios, muestra la diversidad y a buena salud que el flamenco tiene. Es una oportunidad que solo podrá disfrutar la gente que se acerque a compartir con nosotros estas noches en el City Center.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want our readers to know!

The Gala Flamenca is a unique event, rarely seen elsewhere, showcasing the diversity and vibrant state of flamenco. It’s an exclusive opportunity that is only available for those who join us at New York City Center.

New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For tickets to the Flamenco Festival and upcoming performances at the Center, please visit Home | New York City Center.

Photo Credit: Damiano Mongelli