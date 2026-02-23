Photos: Grey Henson, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More in BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway

You can now get a first look at produciton photos of the Off-Broadway musical Bigfoot!, now in previews at New York City Center Stage.

Written by Amber Ruffin, Kevin Sciretta, and David A. Schmoll and directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the production stars Grey Henson, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Alex Moffat, Jason Tam, Katerina McCrimmon and Jade Jones.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, Bigfoot! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin



The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway

The cast of Bigfoot! Off-Broadway