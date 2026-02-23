Roger Rees Awards Alumni Will Reunite for 2nd Annual Benefit Concert

The Broadway Education Alliance just announced the 2nd Before Broadway & Beyond Benefit Concert, a special one-night-only concert featuring a 21-member ensemble of talented New Yorkers who are gathering to support the 16th season of The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, the Greater New York Regional Awards of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards known as The Jimmy’s. This annual fund-raising event will take place on Saturday, March 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space (250 West 95th Street, New York City).

Directed by Theo Lencicki, this concert features Roger Rees Awards alumni from eleven previous seasons who are now working across Broadway, national tours, film and television. “Beyond showcasing these remarkable performers, this event is a celebration of the importance of theater arts education and the long-term impact it has on developing skilled artists and building their audiences,” remarks Lencicki.

The cast in alphabetical order includes: Savannah Lee Birdsong, Jack Ceglie, Sarah Chiu, Michaela DeJoseph, Ashlee Fucarino, Jeremy Fuentes, Liam Ginsburg, Meredith Heller, Grace Kiamie, Mateo Lizcano, Keenan Lyons, Lauren Marchand, Alyssa Mcdonald, Drew Minard, Nirvaan Pal, Theo Pearson, Ryan Rodiño, Maddie Rudin, Gabbie Sansone, Celia Stafford, and Tyler Turetsky.

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance 2025-2026 season will feature students from 103 high schools located within the Greater New York area. The Awards Showcase will be held on Sunday, May 17th at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City. The event begins at 7:00 pm. The Roger Rees Awards is the Greater New York Regional Award of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards aka The Jimmy Awards.